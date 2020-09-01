site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Andy Jones: Back in South Beach
RotoWire Staff
Aug 31, 2020
Jones agreed to a contract with Miami on Monday.
Jones was let go by the team in April, but found his way back to battle for a depth roster spot in 2020. Jones went undrafted out of Jacksonville University in 2016 and has 11 catches for 80 yards and one touchdown in 11 career games.
