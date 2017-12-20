Fasano is expected to start at tight end over the Dolphins' final two games of the season after Julius Thomas (foot) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Thomas had been averaging 4.4 targets per game for the season, and while a few of those looks should be dispersed to Fasano and fellow tight end MarQueis Gray, quarterback Jay Cutler likely will hone in on his wideouts and running backs more frequently. The 33-year-old Fasano, who has snagged 11 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown this season, mostly functions as a blocker at this stage of his career.