Fasano brought in both of his targets for 11 yards in Thursday's 40-0 loss to Baltimore.

Fasano was catchless through five games, but has come alive with five catches -- including a touchdown -- over the past two weeks. Off-season acquisition Julius Thomas has been a disappointment this season and the Dolphins may be phasing Fasano into the fold. The two each saw 36 snaps on offense on Thursday.

