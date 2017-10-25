Dolphins' Anthony Steen: Won't start Thursday
Steen (foot) will miss the game Thursday in Baltimore, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Steen suffered the injury during Sunday's victory over the Jets. The injury isn't expected to keep him out long term. Jesse Davis should start in his absence.
