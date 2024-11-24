Walker (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Patriots.
The inside linebacker had already gone to the locker room after being examined by trainers on the sideline. Walker recorded two tackles (one solo) before exiting. Tyrel Dodson should see more snaps in his absence.
