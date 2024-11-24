Walker (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Walker went to the locker room after being checked on by trainers on the sidelines. Tyrel Dodson -- whom the Dolphins claimed off waivers after being let go by the Seahawks on Nov. 11 -- is the next man up at inside linebacker.
