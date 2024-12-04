Walker (hamstring) did not participate at practice Wednesday but is expected to practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Walker sat out of Miami's contest in Week 13 at Green Bay due to a hamstring issue, and now his availability for Week 14 looks far from guaranteed. His practicing Thursday would be a step in the right direction towards playing Sunday versus the Jets, though.
