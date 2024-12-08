Walker (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Walker managed to finish the week off strong as a full participant in Friday's practice, and he'll return Sunday from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Walker has logged 48 tackles (22 solo) and one interception across 11 regular-season games.
