Walker racked up seven tackles (four solo) including 1.0 sacks during Miami's 20-12 loss to Houston in Week 15.
Walker played 98 percent of defensive snaps versus the Texans, continuing to handle the very-down role he inherited Week 9. Aside from Week 12, when he was forced off the field early with a hamstring injury, Walker has notched at least seven tackles in each of his opportunities as a starter this year. He figures to be heavily involved again on Sunday, versus a 49ers backfield led by Isaac Guerendo.
