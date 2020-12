Callaway (undisclosed) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against New England, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The 23-year-old was absent from Thursday's practice for unspecified reasons, but it's nothing that will impact his status for Sunday's divisional matchup. Callaway hasn't found much involvement since being promoted from the practice squad in mid-November with two catches for 20 yards in four games.