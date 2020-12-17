Callaway (undisclosed) was absent from Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The specifics of the absence are unclear but the team classified it as "not injury related." It's certainly an intriguing absence with just a few days before Sunday's game against the Patriots, so his practice status Friday will shed some more light on his chances to play. Callaway has caught just two of four targets for 20 yards this season, so his absence won't affect much from a fantasy perspective.