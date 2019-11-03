Talib (ribs) said he disagreed with being placed on injured reserve and that he's currently healthy enough to play, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Talib was placed on IR by the Rams on Oct. 16 with the broken ribs and was traded to the Dolphins last week for salary relief, but apparently the injury isn't that severe. The veteran cornerback could be designated to return from IR for the final four games of the season, but it's unclear if Miami would want to use one of their two return designations on a 33-year-old that will be a free agent next season.