The Dolphins won't activate Talib (ribs) from IR this season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins will use their second IR activation on rookie linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (foot), meaning they won't be able to bring back Talib. The 33-year-old was placed on IR by the Rams before being traded to the Dolphins on Oct. 29, and he's eligible to return Week 13 against the Eagles. Talib already stated he's healthy enough to play, but the Dolphins have opted to test out their young talent instead. Talib will be an unrestricted free agent in March, and he figures to have plenty of suitors when the time comes.

