The Dolphins signed Burns to a one-year deal Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 2016 first-round pick is returning home, having been born and raised in Miami before spending three years at the University of Miami. Burns saw limited action in 2024, appearing in just four games for the Seahawks and recording four total tackles and three passes defended across 105 total snaps (50 defensive and 55 on special teams). The eight-year NFL veteran is now expected to compete for a special-teams role and provide depth in the Dolphins' secondary throughout the summer.