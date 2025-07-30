Davis was able to avoid an Achilles tear when he injured list left leg during Tuesday's practice but is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Davis went down with a non-contact injury Tuesday and was seen leaving the team's facilities with a boot on his left leg. Fortunately for the Dolphins, imaging delivered the good news that Davis didn't suffer a season-ending injury. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury and a timeline for his return, but it appears he'll be out of action for the foreseeable future and will likely miss the Dolphins' preseason opener against the Bears on Aug. 10. The absences of Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu (undisclosed) give Dante Trader, Elijah Campbell and Patrick McMorris the opportunity to get reps with the first-team defense alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick.