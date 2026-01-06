Davis tallied 65 tackles (43 solo) across 15 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2025. He also had four passes defensed, including one interception, and one forced fumble.

Davis played out the 2025 campaign on a one-year, $1.22 million contract with Miami, setting him up to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The 29-year-old safety was relatively unreliable in coverage despite handling an every-down role when healthy for the Dolphins in 2025, making it likely that he'll have to compete during the offseason in order to secure a sizeable workload again for 2026.