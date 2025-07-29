Davis (foot) suffered an injury during team drills at practice Tuesday and left team facilities wearing a boot on his left leg and using crutches, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Davis, who inked with the Dolphins in free agency, has operated as the team's top strong safety to open training camp. If he were to miss an extended period of time, Omar reports that Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald would be next in line for first-team reps. Meanwhile, Minkah Fitzpatrick is locked in as Miami's starting free safety, and Ifeatu Melifonwu (undisclosed) opened training camp on the active/non-football injury list. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Davis' injury appeared to be of a non-contact nature.