Davis (ankle) participated in Thursday's practice and could be available for the Dolphins' regular-season opener against the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 7, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

Davis missed most of training camp due to an ankle injury that he suffered in late July. His return to practice Thursday is a positive sign for the 2020 third-rounder, and his participation over the next week will indicate his chances of playing in Week 1. Davis split his time between defense and special teams over the last two seasons with the Jets, but he's projected to start at safety alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2025. Ifeatu Melifonwu and Elijah Campbell would be the top candidates to slide into a starting role if Davis is unavailable for Week 1.