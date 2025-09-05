Davis (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Colts, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Davis upgraded to full practice participation Friday after beginning the week with back-to-back limited sessions, confirming that he's moved past his ankle issue in time to play in Week 1. The first-year Dolphin is expected to start at strong safety in 2025 after posting 35 total tackles and two interceptions with the Jets in 2024.