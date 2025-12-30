Dolphins' Ashtyn Davis: Snags first INT of 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis posted seven tackles (five solo) and two pass defenses (one interception) during the Dolphins' 20-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
It took until Week 17 of the 2025 season, but Davis finally recorded his first interception of the year after picking off Baker Mayfield midway through the fourth quarter. Davis tied a season high with seven tackles, and the 2020 third-rounder has logged at least six stops in six of his last eight games. He's up to 60 combined tackles through 14 regular-season games, and this Sunday against the Patriots presents his final opportunity to surpass his career-high tackling mark from the 2021 campaign as a member of the Jets (62 combined tackles across 13 regular-season games).
