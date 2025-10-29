Davis (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Ravens, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Davis was listed as a DNP on all three practice reports during Week 9 pro and has an uphill battle to climb in order to suit up Thursday. Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb) is listed as questionable, but he would be in line to start at safety alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick if Davis is in fact inactive, with Elijah Campbell being the other option if Melifonwu is also ruled out.