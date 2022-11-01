Miami activated Jackson (ankle) from injured reserve Tuesday, but he hasn't practiced since Oct. 13, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Jackson was designated to return from IR on Oct. 12 and practiced back-to-back days before being shut down again. The extent of his absence remains unclear, but it seems unlikely he'll play Sunday. Tuesday was the final day he'd be allowed to be activated before reverting to IR, so Miami appears to believe that Jackson will still return at some point this season.