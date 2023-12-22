Jackson (oblique) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Jackson exited Miami's Week 15 win over the Jets after sustaining an oblique injury, but he was able to record a limited practice session Friday after opening up the team's week of practice with back-to-back DNPs. Kendall Lamm would likely assume the Dolphins' top right tackle duties if Jackson is unable to go Sunday.