Jackson suffered an oblique injury Sunday against the Jets and has been deemed questionable to return.
Jackson battled the oblique issue during Week 15 prep and entered the weekend listed as questionable, so it appears he aggravated the injury Sunday. Kendall Lamm has entered at right tackle in Jackson's place.
