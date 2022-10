The Dolphins announced Wednesday that Jackson (ankle) has been designated to return from IR, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Offensive coordinator Frank Smith said he's "optimistic and hopeful" Jackson will be able to play Sunday versus the Dolphins, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, a game which rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson is preparing to start. As soon as Jackson is fully cleared, he figures to relieve Greg Little of the No. 1 right tackle gig.