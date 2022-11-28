Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Jackson injured the same ankle but didn't aggravate his previous issue, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Jackson suffered an ankle injury during the season opener that kept him out until Week 10. He's started the past two games at right tackle since returning from IR, but he may be sidelined again due to a new injury. Jackson's participation at practice Wednesday should provide further clarity on his availability for Sunday's matchup against San Francisco.