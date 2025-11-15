Jackson (toe) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Commanders, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jackson practiced for the first time since picking up a nagging toe injury in Week 1 at Indianapolis this week, but it appears more likely than not he'll have to wait at least one more week before returning to game action. Larry Borom would figure to make another start at right tackle in Week 11 in that case.