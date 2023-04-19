Jackson (ankle) is expected to be the Dolphins' starting right tackle in 2023, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After an injury filled campaign in 2022, when healthy, Jackson is set to protect left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's blind side next season. Jackson, a former first round pick, will be going into his fourth season with Miami.
More News
-
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Set for second IR stint•
-
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Isn't playing Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Didn't aggravate previous injury•
-
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Leaves with injury•
-
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Not playing once again•