The Dolphins are preparing to be without Jackson (toe) in Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jackson exited the Dolphins' Week 1 loss to the Colts due to a toe injury, and it's starting to appear as if he can't play through the issue Sunday. With Jackson likely out and James Daniels (pectoral) being placed injured reserve, Miami is expected to start Larry Borom and Kion Smith and right tackle and guard, respectively.