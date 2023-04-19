Jackson (ankle) is expected to be the Dolphins' starting right tackle in 2023, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After an injury-riddled campaign in 2022, Jackson -- if healthy -- is set to protect left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's blind side during the upcoming season. Jackson, a 2020 first-round pick, will be going into his fourth season with Miami.

