Jackson (ankle) is expected to be the Dolphins' starting right tackle in 2023, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After an injury-riddled campaign in 2022, Jackson -- if healthy -- is set to protect left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's blind side during the upcoming season. Jackson, a 2020 first-round pick, will be going into his fourth season with Miami.
More News
-
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Set for second IR stint•
-
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Isn't playing Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Didn't aggravate previous injury•
-
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Leaves with injury•
-
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Not playing once again•