Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Jackson (lower body) is on track to play in Week 1 at Indianapolis, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Jackson picked up a lower-body injury during training camp earlier in August, but it seems as though he's recovered well since then. His participation at practice ahead of the start of the regular season will be worth monitoring, especially given Miami's depth at offensive line is suspect to begin 2025.