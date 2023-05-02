The Dolphins declined Jackson's fifth-year option for 2024, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Selected 18th overall out of USC in the 2020 Draft, Jackson opened his career as the Dolphins' left tackle but was overwhelmed there and kicked inside to left guard as a sophomore. He was then flipped to right tackle in 2022 but missed all but three games last season with nagging ankle issues. Jackson is expected to get another crack at right tackle this upcoming season.
