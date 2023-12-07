The Dolphins signed Jackson to a three-year, $36 million contract extension Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jackson, a 2020 first-round pick, is in the midst of an impressive 2023 campaign, in which he finally appears to have put it all together on the field after some early-career struggles. The Dolphins declined Jackson's $14.18 million team option for 2024 last offseason, after ankle issues limited him to just three games in 2022, but the right tackle now gets a long-term deal to stay in Miami and safeguard Tua Tagovailoa's blindside.