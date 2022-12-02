Head coach Mike McDaniel said he's ruled out Jackson (ankle) for Sunday's contest against the 49ers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Week 12 matchup versus Houston accounted for Jackson's first game action since Miami's season opener as a result of of an ankle injury, but the former first-round pick departed last Sunday's contest against the Texans with a new injury to the same ankle and has since been ruled out this weekend in San Fransisco. With fellow tackle Terron Armstead also currently listed as doubtful with a pectoral injury, the Dolphins anticipate being without their two starters against a solid 49ers' defense. Brandon Shell and Greg Little appear in line to each command a starting tackle role.