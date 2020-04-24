Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Lands in Miami
The Dolphins selected Jackson in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 18th overall.
Miami got its quarterback of the future with its first pick and followed it up with its left tackle of the future. Jackson is a bit of a project but all the tools are there. The USC product is just 20 years old and started all 25 of his games over his last two collegiate seasons, earning first-team All-PAC-12 honors as a junior. Jackson has standout athleticism and proved that at the combine by testing near the top of his position in the jumps. He also has a prototypical frame at 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds with 34.13-inch arms. Jackson may not start right away but will eventually be a pillar on Miami's offensive line.
