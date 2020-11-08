site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dolphins-austin-jackson-lifted-from-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Lifted from IR
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jackson (foot) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
Jackson hasn't played since Week 4, but he is expected to return to his starting left tackle role Sunday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read