Jackson's ankle is improving and the team is taking it day-by-day, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jackson suffered the injury in the Dolphins' win over the Patriots on Sunday. The starting right tackle was supposedly in good enough shape to return to the game if need be, however the team is taking a cautious approach with Jackson heading into Week 2 against the Ravens. If he is unable to suit up, Greg Little would likely draw the start in his place.