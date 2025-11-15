Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jackson will stay on injured reserve for at least another week while he continues to heal from a toe injury suffered in Week 1. Larry Borom will get the nod to start at right tackle in Week 11 while the 26-year-old Jackson remains out.
