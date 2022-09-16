The Dolphins placed Jackson (ankle) on injured reserve Friday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Jackson stayed in uniform but didn't finish the season-opening win over the Patriots due to an ankle injury. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that the 2020 first-round pick could've finished the game in an emergency situation and said Wednesday that Jackson was considered day-to-day. However, the issue doesn't appear to have gotten any better, so Jackson will be forced to sit out at least four games, putting his earliest possible return in Week 6. In his absence, Greg Little will likely take over as Miami's starting right tackle.