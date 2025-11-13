default-cbs-image
The Dolphins designated Jackson (toe) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Jackson has been on injured reserve since sustaining an toe injury in Week 1 against the Colts. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, and he'll likely have to log some full practices before the Dolphins activate the sixth-year pro from injured reserve.

