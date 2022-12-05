The Dolphins placed Jackson on IR on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jackson spent time on IR earlier this season due to a different ankle injury, and he now returns to the reserve list after making just one appearance since his last stint, Week 12 versus Houston. The Dolphins signed veteran Eric Fisher in a corresponding move.
