Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Still working through toe injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Per head coach Mike McDaniel on Monday, Jackson (toe) is still weeks away from returning from injured reserve, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jackson aggravated a toe injury during Miami's Week 1 loss to Indianapolis. The injury was severe enough for him to be placed on IR, and the 2020 first-rounder may not return to action until late in the season. Larry Borom will continue to start at right tackle for as long as Jackson is sidelined.