Per head coach Mike McDaniel on Monday, Jackson (toe) is still weeks away from returning from injured reserve, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jackson aggravated a toe injury during Miami's Week 1 loss to Indianapolis. The injury was severe enough for him to be placed on IR, and the 2020 first-rounder may not return to action until late in the season. Larry Borom will continue to start at right tackle for as long as Jackson is sidelined.