Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Suiting up Sunday
Jackson (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Jackson is now slated to play and start at right tackle for the first time since he suffered an ankle injury back in Miami's season opener versus the Patriots.
