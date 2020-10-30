Coach Brian Flores said he does not want to provide a timetable for Jackson's (foot) return from injured reserve, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson has already missed the three-game minimum requirement for players placed on injured reserve, though his Week 8 status remains in doubt given Flores' comments. The 39-year-old coach did relay that Jackson is progressing well in his rehab, though he may not be healthy enough to return just yet. Facing Aaron Donald and Co. would be a daunting first game back, as the Dolphins ready for a Week 8 showdown with the Rams.