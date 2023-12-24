Jackson (oblique) is active Sunday against the Cowboys.
Jackson returned to the practice field Friday after logging consecutive DNPs to start the week. The USC product should continue starting at right tackle for Miami.
More News
-
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Could play Week 16•
-
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Departs with oblique injury Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Inks three-year extension•
-
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Working back from offseason surgery•
-
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Has option declined by Miami•
-
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Expected to remain starter in 2023•