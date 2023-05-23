Jackson said Tuesday that he underwent reconstructive surgery on his right ankle during the offseason, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Jackson played in only three games in 2022 due to nagging ankle issues and had two stints on injured reserve, but it appears the surgery was minor and successful, as he was participating in team drills during the first day of OTAs. The 2020 first-round pick added that he's "angry excited" to get back on the field, and he should be the favorite for the starting right tackle gig in 2023.