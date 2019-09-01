The Dolphins claimed Moss off waivers Sunday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Moss originally missed out on a 53-man roster spot with the Giants, but found a new team before too long. The 2017 fifth-round pick brings NFL experience to the Dolphins, racking up 14 tackles and one forced fumble in 11 games last season. With the team firmly in a rebuilding year, it's not a stretch to think Moss could see his fair share of reps on the defensive line for 2019.

