Dolphins' Avery Moss: Considered questionable
Moss (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Steelers, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Moss was a limited participant in practice all week, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up. If he can't go, expect Taco Charlton to see an uptick in usage.
