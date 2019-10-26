Moss (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Steelers, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Moss was a limited participant in practice all week, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up. If he can't go, expect Taco Charlton to see an uptick in usage.

