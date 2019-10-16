Moss (leg) is a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Moss was roughed up in Week 6, as he was evaluated for a concussion but cleared the tests, and he hurt his leg on the next play. The third-year pro sported a walking boot and crutches following the game, so it appears he's trending toward a Week 7 absence.

