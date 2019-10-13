Moss is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Redskins while he gets evaluated for a concussion.

This is certainly tough news for Moss, especially any time the possibility of a concussion in introduced. He'll need to be cleared by the NFL's independent neurologist before returning to the field, but as long as he's out, Taco Charlton would be in line for an increase in snaps.

